Aston Martin has confirmed that Enrico Cardile has finally joined the team from Ferrari as chief technical officer of its Formula 1 team.

Cardile left his post as Ferrari technical director in mid-2024 after agreeing to join Aston Martin, but the two teams had been engaged in a lengthy dispute over his start date.

The Italian was among the signings made by Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll in a bid to be championship contenders from 2026 onward, including design legend Adrian Newey and former Mercedes engine guru Andy Cowell.

Earlier this year Ferrari won a court order blocking Cardile from engaging with Aston Martin until his gardening period was over, saying he could start only from July 18.

In a statement at the time, the Italian team said the court had found "our former employee was already violating the non-compete commitment with Ferrari, whose purpose was precisely to prevent other F1 teams from gaining an unjustified competitive advantage by hiring Cardile earlier than allowed, causing irreparable harm to Ferrari."

Enrico Cardile's gardening leave has come to an end, and he has officially started work at Aston Martin. Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Aston Martin has now confirmed Cardile has started working in his new role.

In a statement to ESPN, the team said: "We are pleased that a resolution has been found and that Enrico can move forward with the team as we look to 2026 and beyond as our chief technical officer, leading our design and technical functions at the AMR Technology Campus."

Cardile's name will add more history to the Aston Martin team as it goes into F1's new era next season, which features rules effectively mandating brand-new cars and engines and promising to reset the competitive order.

Most notable of these was F1 design legend Newey, who started at the beginning of the year as managing technical partner.

Cardile will report into team principal and Group CEO Cowell.

Stroll has previously referred to the triumvirate of Newey, Cowell and Cardile as a "formidable leadership team."

Aston Martin's spending spree has also included a new state-of-the-art F1 facility in a headquarters opposite the entrance to the Silverstone circuit, which hosts the British Grand Prix.

The team will also enter the new regulation cycle with an exclusive Honda engine supply after years running a Mercedes power unit.

Honda is ending its title-winning affiliation with Red Bull at the end of 2025.