Oscar Piastri secured pole position for Sunday's Dutch Grand Prix after beating his McLaren teammate and title rival to the fastest time in qualifying by 0.012 seconds.

Norris had looked like the favourite for pole throughout free practice, but Piastri found the smallest of margins over his teammate when it mattered in Q3.

Both drivers failed to improve on their second run in Q3 as their superior McLaren allowed them to engage in a private battle over the front row of the grid.

Piastri currently leads Norris by nine points in the drivers' standings, with the opportunity to extend that margin in Sunday's race at Zandvoort.

Reigning champion Max Verstappen secured third on the grid in front of his home crowd and managed to drag his Red Bull to within 0.263 seconds of Piastri's fastest lap.