MONZA. The Temple of Speed is one of the original Formula 1 grands prix celebrating 75 years, and it is Ferrari and Kimi Antonelli's home race.

Last week at Zandvoort the Italian team suffered a heartbreaking double DNF, so this weekend is the perfect opportunity to put on a show and come back stronger, especially in front of the tifosi.

Here's what's coming up this weekend...

Weather forecast - hot

The forecast promises hot and sunny conditions across Friday and Saturday with highs of 27°C. Sunday remains hot with similar temperatures, but more cloud around.

This week's must-read

ICONIC: Can you remember that viral tweet from Oscar Piastri three years ago? "I will not be driving for Alpine next year" ... On the anniversary, Nate Saunders has a look at how Piastri changed the fate of McLaren and Alpine in that time.

UNFORTUNATE: Lewis Hamilton has a five-place grid penalty this weekend for a yellow flag infringement.

'LITTLE PROST': Helmut Marko was complimentary towards rookie Isack Hadjar who claimed his first podium at Zandvoort saying: "We chose him, so we knew he's something special."

SPECIAL LIVERY: Ferrari will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Niki Lauda's first world title by running a retro livery and new blue uniform at the Italian Grand Prix this weekend.

SORRY: Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur told reporters Kimi Antonelli apologised to the team after his error caused Charles Leclerc to crash out of the Dutch GP. "I appreciate this," Vasseur said. Meanwhile, Toto Wolff, Mercedes team principal, defended his driver and said it's all part of his rookie "year of learning."

In 2024, Charles Leclerc cruised to victory for the second time at Monza. Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Circuit stats and history

Autodromo Nazionale Monza, known as the 'Temple of Speed' for its long straights and fast corners, is another classic circuit that has been part of Formula 1 since the start in 1950.

Almost every Italian Grand Prix has been held at Monza, except 1980 which was at Imola (the other Imola races in this period were under the guise of the San Marino Grand Prix).

Monza was built in 1922 as the world's third purpose-built circuit (and the oldest in Europe), and like others had a section -- the Monza Oval -- that featured banked corners. After several incidents and fatalities over the years, it was decommissioned from F1 in the 1960s and while that part of the circuit is still there, it is no longer in use for racing.

The last race to use the Monza Oval was the Monza 1000km in 1969.

Circuit: Autodromo Nazionale Monza; Monza, Italy

First F1 race: 1950

Lap record: 1:21.046, Rubens Barrichello (2004)

Laps: 53 laps of 5.8km. Total distance 306km

What makes it special: The fastest track on the calendar, known as the "Temple of Speed." Long straights and heavy braking zones make it a frenetic race track, with the Ferrari-loving tifosi the icing on the cake. When Ferrari wins here, there is no place better.

What the drivers say about it: "Monza is such a great place, definitely one of the most incredible races on the calendar for a driver, and always such a thrill to race on ... it's a great test of nerve." -- Jenson Button

Most wins: Hamilton (2012, 2014-2015, 2017-2018) and Michael Schumacher (1996, 1998, 2000, 2003, 2006) are tied on five.

Other winners from the current grid:

Fernando Alonso (2007, 2010)

Pierre Gasly (2020)

Leclerc (2019, 2024)

Max Verstappen (2022, 2023)

Most poles: King of qualifying, Hamilton has seven at this circuit 2009, 2012, 2014-2017, 2020).

Other pole sitters from the current grid:

Alonso (2007, 2010)

Leclerc (2019, 2022)

Verstappen (2021)

Carlos Sainz (2023)

Lando Norris (2024).

Stats & fun facts this week:

Zandvoort was Piastri's first grand slam (a clean sweep of pole position, race lead throughout, race win, fastest lap), it was also the first by a McLaren driver since 1998, and the first by an Australian driver since 1966.

At age 20, Hadjar is the youngest Frenchman to make an F1 podium, beating Gasly's record.

This race last year was Franco Colapinto's first grand prix

Piastri's 34-point lead is the largest lead by any driver this season, and the largest ever by an Australian driver at any point of a championship.

Only two drivers have held a lead of 34+ points and failed to win the drivers' championship: Alonso who led by 40 points after Hungary in 2012 and Leclerc, who led by 34 points after Australia in 2022...

The tifosi out at Monza in full force. Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

What happened last year?

"Mamma mia! Mamma mia!" Last year was the fairytale story for Ferrari as Leclerc beat the McLarens with a perfectly executed strategy.

It was also Ferrari's last win at Monza since Leclerc won in 2019. Piastri and Norris had to settle for podium spots.

Who will win?

Monza's long straights make it an outlier on the F1 calendar and a circuit that occasionally provides a surprise result. However, McLaren has won seven of the last eight races, and had the pace -- if not the strategy -- to win here last year.

As a result, it's hard to look past an Piastri victory that will further cement his advantage in the drivers' standings.

Piastri is 34 points clear at the top and only two drivers have held a lead of 34+ points and failed to win the drivers' championship: Alonso who led by 40 points after Hungary in 2012 and Leclerc, who led by 34 points after Australia in 2022... Kym Illman/Getty Images

How the championships look

Going into the Dutch Grand Prix, Norris was just nine points behind Piastri. But his race retirement and Piastri's win and point for fastest lap means the gap has been increased to 34 points with nine races remaining.

Verstappen stands 70 points behind Norris going into the weekend.

In the constructors, 324 points clear at the top, McLaren have pretty much got the title wrapped up.

View the standings

How to watch the GP

For fans in the U.S. only, watch live on ESPN and ESPN+.

In the UK live broadcast coverage is on Sky Sports F1 and BBC Radio 5 Live, with highlights on Channel 4.

For news, analysis and updates, follow the coverage with ESPN's F1 team Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson at Monza and on social media.

Session times below in BST (British Summer Time). Local time is Central European Summer Time (BST+1 hour).

Friday

Free practice one: 12:30-13:30 BST

Free practice two: 16:00-17:00 BST

Saturday

Free practice three: 11:30-12:30 BST

Qualifying: 15:00-16:00 BST

Sunday

Race starts: 14:00 BST (live text commentary build-up from 13:00 BST on ESPN.co.uk/F1).

