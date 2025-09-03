Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Pérez discuss their futures with the Cadillac F1 team (1:22)

Colton Herta has been confirmed as a test driver for the new Cadillac Formula 1 team ahead of its debut season in the sport next year.

The American driver was announced in his new role one week after the team named Sergio Pérez and Valtteri Bottas as its race drivers for 2026.

Herta already had a link to Cadillac via his IndyCar team Andretti, which is also run by the TWG Motorsports group.

"I'm incredibly excited to be joining the Cadillac Formula 1 Team as a test driver," the nine-time IndyCar race winner said. "This is a dream opportunity, and one I've been working towards for a long time.

"To be part of Cadillac F1's entry at such a pivotal time is something I couldn't pass up. My dream has always been to race in Formula 1, and I see this move as a huge step towards that goal. For now, my focus is on giving everything I can to Cadillac F1, helping build a competitive team."

The 25-year-old has been on the periphery of F1 for several years following a development driver role with McLaren in 2022 and interest from Red Bull's junior team AlphaTauri in 2023.

However, Herta's lack of an FIA superlicence has always presented a barrier to entry to F1, and after finishing seventh in this year's IndyCar championship he remains five points short of the 40 points required to apply for one.

As recently as last weekend's Dutch Grand Prix, American publication Racer reported that Herta was in talks with Formula 2 teams over a drive for next year.

F2 offers more superlicence points than IndyCar while also featuring as a support series for F1 at various circuits on the calendar.

Taking part in F1 practice sessions could be another route to a superlicence for Herta, with each appearance at a race weekend offering up a single point towards his total.

However, Wednesday's announcement revealed no concrete details of Cadillac's plans for Herta next season.

"We are delighted to welcome Colton Herta as a test driver," Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon said. "Colton is an exceptionally talented racer with proven speed, race craft, and maturity well beyond his years.

"His experience in top-level American motorsport as part of the TWG Motorsport family makes him an ideal fit for this role, and he will bring valuable and fresh insight, perspective, and energy to our team as we continue to build for the future."

Cadillac will become F1's 11th team next year when it joins the grid as a new entry.

Initially powered by Ferrari engines with a chassis built in the United Kingdom, Cadillac's long-term plans include basing its F1 operation at a new factory in Fishers, Indiana, and building its own power units by 2029.