Lando Norris won this year's race in Monaco. Alessio Morgese/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Monaco Grand Prix has extended its famous Formula 1 race until 2035, the sport confirmed on Friday.

Monaco's street venue, which snakes around the Monte Carlo harbour, has often been considered the most iconic of F1 venues.

After years of uncertainty about its future, the race was extended until 2031 in November, and now F1 has agreed four additional years with the venue.

The Principality's deal is now one of the longest on the current calendar -- only Madrid's incoming (2035), Bahrain (2036), Australia (2037) and Miami and Austria (both 2041) have longer deals.

This year's Monaco race featured a new rule of two mandatory pit stops in a bid to spice up the spectacle, although the race under that new rule was widely panned by drivers and fans alike.

F1 and the Monaco organisers have been under growing pressure to tweak the venue to open up overtaking opportunities, with F1's large cars and Monte Carlo's narrow streets often combining to make a processional grand prix.

It remains to be seen whether that happens -- Friday's announcement made no mention of any commitments to look at tweaking the existing layout.

"The streets of Monaco have been echoing with the sound of Formula 1 since the earliest days of the sport," F1 boss Stefano Domenicali said to mark the news. "So I'm delighted to announce the extension of this fantastic event to 2035.

"It's an iconic race that is loved by all drivers and fans, with a unique vibe thanks to its location on the world's most glamorous Principality."