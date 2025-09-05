Open Extended Reactions

Daniel Ricciardo has confirmed he has retired from motor racing for good in an open letter to mark a new role as ambassador for Ford's racing division.

Ricciardo has been named Global Ford Racing Ambassador for the rebranded Ford Racing, formerly Ford Performance, to be the face of its racing activities.

The eight-time F1 race winner was one of the most popular drivers of the modern era, having been a star of the first season of the smash hit Netflix series 'Drive to Survive. While it was largely known, Ricciardo has now confirmed he has no intention of racing again in future.

"While my racing days are behind me, my love for anything with wheels will always remain high and for that I am proud to be partnering with Ford to become a Global Ford Racing Ambassador," he wrote.

"I am going to be working closely with the Ford Racing team and specifically focus on the amazing Raptor brand and lifestyle that Raptor has become for many of Ford's customers.

"So why now and why me? When I decided it was time to retire, I thought long and hard about finding the most authentic way to stay connected to the world of motorsports.

"For me, racing was always about having fun. It made me happy and created memories that will last a lifetime."

ESPN understands Ricciardo has had offers from teams in IndyCar and NASCAR since leaving F1 after the Singapore Grand Prix last year. Ford has also worked closely with his former team Red Bull and is assisting with the former world champion's new F1 engine department, which will build the engines it uses in 2026 and beyond

Daniel Ricciardo at a Buffalo Bills NFL game in November. Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

- Ricciardo's career is modern F1's ultimate case of 'What if?'

A source close to Ricciardo has told ESPN that new role with Ford Racing will not overlap with the company's F1 commitments.

In a statement this week, Ford said the rebranding was aimed at bringing the company's "road and race car operations together under one roof."

Ricciardo is likely to take part in the Ford Raptor Rally in October, an off-road event exclusively for Ford Raptor owners, and similar events throughout his link with the company.

Ricciardo went on to note that he purchased a Raptor in 2017 before he had bought a home in the US. "Priorities, am I right?" he added in the letter.