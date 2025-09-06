Laurence Edmondson looks at how a DNF in Zandvoort has left Lando Norris' title hopes on the ropes. (1:37)

Pierre Gasly has signed a contract extension to stay with Alpine's Formula 1 team until 2028.

Gasly joined Alpine in 2023 on an initial deal to the end of 2026, a landmark season which will see F1 introduce a sweeping set of rule changes to aerodynamics and engines which promises to shake up the pecking order.

Alpine confirmed a longer deal ahead of this weekend's Italian Grand Prix, the race Gasly famously won in 2021 while driving for minnows AlphaTauri. The team said his deal "cements Alpine's belief in Pierre as the driver to lead the team into the new regulation era in 2026 and beyond."

Alpine stressed that the deal underlines its opinion that Gasly is the team's "lead driver" going into the new regulation cycle. The longevity of Gasly's deal is a stark contrast to the struggle Alpine has had this year securing his teammate -- with Williams loanee Franco Colapinto replacing Jack Doohan at Imola this year but still not assured of a seat beyond this season.

Although Alpine is rooted to the bottom of the championship table it will switch to Mercedes engines next season and the team is optimistic of a return to competitive trim.

In the announcement, Gasly noted the importance of Alpine executive director Flavio Briatore and new Renault CEO F, François' Provost, who replaced Luca de Meo earlier this year.

Pierre Gasly will remain with Alpine until 2028. Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

"I'm thrilled to commit my long-term future to Alpine. As a Frenchman, especially, driving for a French car company, makes me feel very proud. Since I joined in 2023, I have always felt that this team is the right place to be for the future," he said.

"Flavio's support and belief in me, François' commitment to the Formula One project, as well as the people we have in Enstone made this a natural decision and I want to be here in years to come and deliver on our joint objective: to win races and world championships. We're all in this together and I look forward to continuing this special story."

Gasly is considered one of the best drivers in the midfield and a driver who could step up to championship contention in the right car.

Although Alpine is currently bottom of the championship this year it is taking on Mercedes engines next season and is optimistic about a return to competitiveness under the new rules.

Alpine's announcement noted: "Pierre's performance on track and growing status in the Formula One Paddock has constantly evolved showing speed, consistency, and leadership".

Briatore said Gasly will be the centrepiece of the team going forward.

"Since I returned to the team, I have always stated how important it is to build and grow the competitiveness of BWT Alpine Formula One Team. We're well prepared for the new era of Formula One, beginning in 2026, and now we have our lead driver confirmed to bring us well into the future.

"Pierre has been an immense asset for the team during this challenging period. I have been very impressed with his attitude, dedication and talent and we look forward to continuing this project together for a long time."

The team is yet to decide the identity of Gasly's teammate for next season. Colapinto is understood to still have a good chance, while the team also has Paul Aron in its junior ranks.

Out of its existing driver pool, sources have told ESPN Doohan is considered the least likely to step up in 2026 given how his short stint earlier this season went, but Briatore has already admitted to mismanaging the Australian's short stint on the grid.