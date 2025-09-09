Open Extended Reactions

Max Verstappen will make his racing debut at the legendary Nordschleife circuit in an endurance race this weekend.

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Verstappen has made little secret of his desire to start racing in series outside of F1.

Earlier this year he tested at the 13-mile Nordschleife, nicknamed 'the Green Hell," under the alias "Franz Hermann" in a bid to prepare for an eventual race.

His debut endurance race has been confirmed by German publication Auto Motor und Sport.

Verstappen claimed a surprise win at Sunday's Italian Grand Prix, his third victory of the season.

In order to participate this weekend, Verstappen first must sit an exam on Friday to obtain the paperwork needed to race.

According to Auto Motor und Sport, should he pass that test, he would be allowed to race in a Porsche Cayman GT4 CS on Saturday.

His aim is to then progress to racing a Ferrari 296 GT3 of Swiss squad Emil Frey Racing by the end of the weekend, which could be allowed if he is given special dispensation to race in it.

The question of how long Verstappen will stay motivated to race in F1 has been a hot topic in recent years.

Red Bull racing advisor Helmut Marko said the endurance race will be key to keeping him happy going forward.

"At a time when our Formula 1 car wasn't running properly, he was there with great enthusiasm," Marko told Motorsport.com.

"It was an important distraction for his well-being."

The Nordschleife is considered one of the most dangerous circuits in the world. It was a former host of the German Grand Prix. It was where Niki Lauda's infamous fiery crash occurred in 1976.