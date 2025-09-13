Laurence Edmondson looks at how a DNF in Zandvoort has left Lando Norris' title hopes on the ropes. (1:37)

The stewards of the Dutch Grand Prix have rescinded a penalty issued to Carlos Sainz in Zandvoort two weeks ago after the Spaniard's Williams team were successful in pursuing a right of review.

Williams submitted new camera angles of the incident with Liam Lawson's Racing Bull, which the stewards agreed showed the collision was a "racing incident" rather than the fault of Sainz.

The decision marks a rare occasion in which a team has been successful in pursuing a right of review in Formula 1, although it was no longer possible to overturn the 10-second penalty issued to Sainz during the race.

However, the two penalty points issued to Sainz's superlicence were rescinded as a result of the stewards' review.

Williams announced it had requested a right to review during last weekend's Italian Grand Prix -- less than a week after the incident at the Dutch Grand Prix.

The penalty issued against Carlos Sainz at the Dutch Grand Prix has been rescinded. Kym Illman/Getty Images

A hearing was held on Friday in which Williams was required to bring evidence that was considered new, relevant and significant in order for the process to continue.

The team presented footage from a 360 camera on Sainz's car, further footage from a rear-facing camera on Lawson's car, and testimony from Sainz.

The stewards admitted the two camera angles -- which were not available at the time of their original decision -- as new, relevant and significant, but maintained that driver testimony was not an element worthy of review as stewards often make decisions during races before hearing from drivers.

Williams argued that the new camera angles showed Lawson's car break traction and slide just before the collision, which meant Sainz was unable to avoid the contact.

In their decision, the stewards explained why the new evidence of Lawson's slide was enough to convince them it was a racing incident.

"Having considered the matter extensively and having reviewed the new video evidence and heard from the drivers of both cars and their team representatives, the stewards determine to rescind the decision," a statement said. "The stewards agree with Williams' characterisation of the collision as a racing incident.

"The stewards are satisfied that the collision was caused by a momentary loss of control by Car 30. However, in the stewards' assessment, no driver was wholly or predominantly to blame for that collision.

"Car 55 contributed to the incident by taking the risk to drive close to, and on the outside of, Car 30 when Car 55 had no right to room there and there was a real possibility that, if the collision had not occurred where it did, Car 55 would run out of track at the exit and/or a collision would have occurred at the exit for which the Driver of Car 55 would likely be predominantly if not wholly to blame."

The stewards said it was not possible to overturn the time penalty but confirmed the points on Sainz's license would be rescinded, meaning he now has two in the past 12 months with 12 in 12 months resulting in a penalty.

"The time penalty imposed by the decision was served by Car 55 during the race. The stewards have no power to remedy that served time penalty by amending the classifications but note that the gap between Car 55 to the car ahead in the final classification of the race (coincidently Car 30) was 17 seconds.

"The decision having been rescinded, it follows that the 2 penalty points imposed on the driver of Car 55 are to be removed."

On Saturday, Williams issued a statement welcoming the decision of the stewards.

"We are grateful to the stewards for reviewing Carlos' Zandvoort penalty and are pleased they have now decided he was not at fault and that this was a racing incident," a team spokesperson said.

"While it is frustrating that our race was compromised by the original decision, mistakes are part of motor racing and we will continue to work constructively with the FIA to improve stewarding processes and review the racing rules for the future. "