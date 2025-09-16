Laurence Edmondson looks at how a DNF in Zandvoort has left Lando Norris' title hopes on the ropes. (1:37)

The start time of the Canadian Grand Prix has been pushed back to 4 p.m. local, 9 p.m. (BST) in an attempt to avoid a clash with the Indianapolis 500, which will take place on the same day.

The Canadian Grand Prix has been moved to May 24 next season so that freight used at the Miami Grand Prix can remain in North America rather than travel back and forth to Europe as it did this year.

The decision to move the race to Memorial Day weekend was initially met with criticism as it appeared to mean a clash with the Indianapolis 500, which takes place in the same timezone.

In an effort to limit an overlap, F1 has pushed the Canadian Grand Prix start time two hours later than this year's 2 p.m. green flag time, creating a 3 hour 15 minute window after the Indianapolis 500's traditional start time of 12.45 p.m.

The last five runnings of the Indianapolis 500 have been completed in under three hours, although it is possible for the race to run longer or feature a delayed start due to weather conditions.

F1 previously confirmed the Canadian Grand Prix will only clash once every five years with the Indianapolis 500, meaning there will not be a clash from 2027 to 2030.

