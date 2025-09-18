Open Extended Reactions

Oscar Piastri insists McLaren is "very aligned" on how it will go racing for the rest of the season following a media storm around its controversial team orders at the Italian Grand Prix.

At Monza, championship leader Piastri was told to give second place back to teammate Lando Norris after gaining the position following a mix up in their pit stops.

Ahead of this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Piastri, who leads Norris by 31 points in the drivers' standings, said the team order had been discussed at length and various scenarios had been clarified going forward.

"Naturally, there's been thoughts [on it], yes," he said. "We've had good discussions with the team. Obviously, a highly talked about moment.

"We've had a lot of discussions, clarified a lot of things. And we know how we're going to go racing going forward, which is the most important thing. So, yeah, what's happened is done and I'm excited to go racing again.

"A lot of that [the discussions] is to stay between us because, ultimately, if we give out that information, then we become very easy targets to pick off because everyone knows what we're going to do. So, that's all very aligned with all of us, but it stays in-house."

Piastri stressed that the decision to swap positions was not linked to Norris' slow pit stop but the sequencing of the stops, which saw Piastri box before Norris despite being the car behind on track.

After the race, McLaren said it pitted Piastri first because it was concerned about the threat from Charles Leclerc's Ferrari in fourth place, and the Australian driver confirmed a slow pit stop alone for Norris would not have led to a position swap.

"That is a decision we've made, that a slow pit stop is a part of racing," he said. "Obviously, in the car at the time, the context wasn't there about what else had happened in terms of the pit stop sequencing, so it was decided that there was another factor for the reasoning in swapping. Every situation is going to look a bit different."

Piastri said an identical situation at one of the remaining races would lead to the same team order, but believes it is unlikely there will be a repeat.

"I think in exactly the same scenario, then yes, I would expect it to be the same, but I think the likelihood that you're going to have the exact same scenario is virtually impossible, so every scenario is going to look different," he added. "There was, again, another factor that was ultimately deemed to be the reason for the swap, and I respect that decision, so it's impossible to know, but if the situation was the same, exactly the same, then I expect it to be repeated, yes."

Piastri said he felt the team's internal rules still allow enough freedom for the outcome of this year's title to be decided on track between the two teammates.

"Obviously, it's, I guess, a big moment from the race, and I feel like a lot of fans are quite quick to jump on things that are deemed controversial," he said. "So, I'm not that surprised, but I do think we have enough freedom to control our own destiny in the championship."