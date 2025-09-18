Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton is hoping for at least a podium finish at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix this weekend. (0:25)

Open Extended Reactions

Swiss racing driver Laura Villars has launched a surprise bid to become the first woman president of the governing FIA.

Villars, 28, announced her campaign on Thursday to run against incumbent Mohammed Ben Sulayem and Tim Meyer, who has already confirmed his bid.

"The FIA must once again be the federation of clubs and license holders," Villars wrote, outlining her manifesto.

"My ambition is a governance that is more democratic, more transparent, more responsible, and open to women and new generations. I strongly believe that motorsport needs diversity and innovation to keep inspiring younger generations worldwide."

Laura Villars is bidding to become the first woman president of the FIA. Kym Illman/Getty Images

News of the bid came as a genuine surprise on Thursday -- one FIA source told ESPN Villars is yet to submit the paperwork required to make her bid official, although she has until Oct. 24 to do so.

By then she must have compiled a presidential list, which outlines a group of people to effectively fill her cabinet, including a president of the senate, two deputy presidents (one for motor sport, one for automobile mobility), and seven vice presidents to serve the various global regions the FIA's governing body is divided into.

In her announcement, Villars included five key pillars to her manifesto, including "strengthen transparency in finance and decision-making," which has been a lingering topic of controversy with Ben Sulayem's FIA. She has also committed to increasing female participation in motor racing.

Until earlier this year Ben Sulayem, who replaced Jean Todt in 2022, had appeared set to be elected unopposed.

- Sainz: It's time for F1 to have permanent race stewards

- Piastri says McLaren 'aligned' on team orders scenarios

- Azerbaijan GP 2025 - Baku: F1 times, predictions, stats, facts

American motorsport official Tim Mayer outlined his own bid in May. Mayer has had a long career in motor racing and served as an FIA race steward in various championships until he was dismissed last December.

Former World Rally champion Carlos Sainz, father of the Williams driver of the same name, had considered running, but opted against it in June.

The presidential election is due to be held on Dec. 12 in Uzbekistan during the FIA's general assembly.