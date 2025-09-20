Laura Villars' surprise bid for FIA presidency has been months in the making, according to the Swiss racing driver, and is something she hopes will change the way elections for motor racing's governing body are seen going forward.

Villars, 28, is the first woman and youngest person to run for the position. She will stand against incumbent Mohammed Ben Sulayem and American motorsport official Tim Meyer in December's election.

The election had looked set to be a straight fight between the two of them before Villars announced her intention to run on Thursday, without any previous fanfare that she might be considering a bid.

Villars was not a widely known name in motorsports before Thursday's announcement and the FIA had not been notified of her intention to run until it went public, leading to scepticism over how serious the bid is.

"I have everything prepared, all the programme, all the team around, which makes me very confident for this presidency," Villars told ESPN. "I have a big team, with lots of experienced people. Everything has been planned for several months now."

Villars has not yet submitted the paperwork which would effectively outline her cabinet for the presidential role, but she has until October 24 to do so.

Villars hopes her youth will help bring a different perspective to that of Ben Sulyaem, 63, and Meyer, 59.

She dismissed the idea that a lack of experience in the world of motorsport would count against her.

"I want to renew and refresh the FIA," she said. "I am bringing a new vision. I have been in motorsports all my life.

"My candidacy was perhaps quite unusual, perhaps, from yesterday. But I hope from tomorrow it will be normal and that people will be, I hope, inspired by it."

Villars' key agenda points include empowering the world's clubs more, increase transparency in governance and enhancing the Women in Motorsport programme. She also wants to remove barriers budding racing drivers, of both genders, face when embarking on a racing career.

"For me transparency is key for governance. The most important thing for me is democracy.

"I also want new programmes for young drivers and women drivers, talented people, because in my career I faced so many talented people that had to stop motorsports because they didn't have the money to continue. I want to help talented people, women and men, go for their dreams."

The FIA presidency is decided by a vote of its member clubs, which represent national motoring and motorsport bodies around the world. As a result, elections resemble political campaigns, with candidates spending the lead-up to the vote courting support - their network of officials to fill various posts are often seen as vital to ensuring a successful bid.

"I have support from clubs all around the world," Villars said. "I also have a team full of experienced people, a lot The FIA ballot takes place on December 12.