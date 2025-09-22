Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz react to their first and third place finishes respectively at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. (0:52)

Open Extended Reactions

Former Red Bull boss Christian Horner has officially left the team, 10 weeks after he was "relieved of his operational duties."

A statement from Red Bull on Monday read: "Oracle Red Bull Racing announces today that Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner will leave the team today."

"Leading Red Bull Racing has been an honour and privilege," added Horner.

"When we started in 2005, none of us could have imagined the journey ahead -- the championships, the races, the people, the memories. I'm incredibly proud of what we achieved as a team breaking records and reaching heights no-one would ever believe were possible and I will forever carry that with me."

- Cadillac 'shut down' links to ex-Red Bull boss Horner

- Wolff admits he misses 'great enemy' Horner

- McLaren boss on Verstappen title chances: 'YES!'