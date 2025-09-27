Laurence Edmondson discusses Max Verstappen fighting his way back into the F1 Drivers' Championship after winning in Baku. (2:38)

Is Verstappen still in the Drivers' Championship after Baku? (2:38)

Open Extended Reactions

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen landed a stunning victory in his debut GT3 race at Nordschleife on Saturday.

Verstappen, racing in a Ferrari 296 entered by Emil Frey Racing alongside Chris Lulham at the Nürburgring Endurance Series, finished 24.5 seconds ahead of Dennis Fetzer, Jann Mardenborough and Fabio Scherer's Ford Mustang GT3 in second.

It was Verstappen's endurance racing debut and comes after he tested at the 13-mile Nordschleife, nicknamed 'the Green Hell," under the alias "Franz Hermann" earlier this year.

Max Verstappen went to a race win outside of Formula One on Saturday. Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

The Nordschleife is considered one of the most dangerous circuits in the world. It was a former host of the German Grand Prix. It was also where Niki Lauda's infamous fiery crash occurred in 1976.

Verstappen has grown increasingly keen on racing outside of F1 in recent years.

- Alonso's first F1 title, 20 years later: 'He was just another level'

- Lewis Hamilton withdraws from Ferrari test after dog enters coma

- Grosjean to drive F1 car for first time since 2020 crash

Red Bull has allowed him to take part as there is a growing belief internally that Verstappen's long-term participation in Formula 1 will be linked to how much racing he is allowed to do away from the world championship series.

Verstappen has also said he wants to compete in the Le Mans 24 Hours at some point in the future.

He currently sits 44 points behind second-placed Lando Norris and 69 points behind leader Oscar Piastri in F1's driver's standings, with McLaren boss Andrea Stella warning after the Azerbaijan grand prix that the Dutchman is still in the title race.

Information from ESPN's Nate Saunders contributed to this report.