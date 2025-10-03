Charles Leclerc drives his Ferrari into the side of Lando Norris' McLaren as the two drivers scramble to get back on track. (1:02)

Lando Norris broke his front wing following a collision in the pits with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc during second practice for the Singapore Grand Prix.

The British driver had just left his garage after a second red-flag stoppage when Leclerc was released directly into his path.

Norris hit the concrete wall as he attempted to take evasive action and suffered damage to the front of his McLaren before he was wheeled back by his mechanics for repairs.

"I just crashed," said Norris over the radio. "He drove straight into me."

Unsafe release: Lando Norris crashes in the pitlane after being hit by Charles Leclerc who was released into his path. MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images

Norris returned to the track for the concluding 10 minutes, but could finished only fifth, 0.483 seconds behind McLaren teammate and championship rival Oscar Piastri.

A downbeat Norris -- who trails championship leader Piastri by 25 points with seven rounds remaining -- then took aim at his own performance, telling his race engineer, Will Joseph: "The car is not half-a-second off. My driving is."

Isack Hadjar finished an impressive second for Racing Bulls, one place ahead of Max Verstappen -- with the Red Bull driver still in the hunt for the title. He heads into Sunday's race in the City State, 69 points back.

Fernando Alonso, fastest in the first session, ended the day in fourth. Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were ninth and 10th respectively for Ferrari.

George Russell was battling a virus at the previous round in Azerbaijan and admitted here he was still not operating at 100%.

The Mercedes man finished 10th in the opening running and then crashed out of the second session when he lost control of his car through Turn 16.

"A bit of a weird one to be honest and I'm not too sure what happened," said Russell.

"I braked a bit earlier, went in a bit slower, but lost the rear. Thankfully I went in front-end on and didn't do too much damage but it was game over.

"A bit annoying, so I am sorry to the team for that, but better it happened today than tomorrow."

Russell's early accident brought out the first red flag, with Liam Lawson causing a second suspension when he struck the wall at the penultimate corner, losing the tyre off his front-right wheel.