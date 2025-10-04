Laurence Edmondson breaks down why Red Bull's Max Verstappen has struggled to get over the line at the Singapore Grand Prix. (1:06)

Max Verstappen raised hope of securing pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix and keeping his championship hopes alive by finishing fastest in final practice.

Verstappen, who trails Oscar Piastri by 69 points in the standings, saw off the Australian by just 0.017 seconds at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

George Russell took third place for Mercedes, only half-a-tenth back and one place ahead of teammate Kimi Antonelli.

Lando Norris, 25 points behind Piastri in the title race with seven rounds remaining, finished fifth, 0.089 seconds off the pace.

Liam Lawson's troubled weekend continued after he crashed out of a second practice session in a row.

Lawson hit the wall at the penultimate corner on Friday and on Saturday he was in the barriers again, this time at Turn 7.

The New Zealander's crash led to a suspension with Lewis Hamilton, who finished eighth, four tenths slower than Verstappen, being investigated for a subsequent red-flag infringement.

Qualifying takes place at 21:00 local time (14:00 BST).