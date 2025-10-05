Open Extended Reactions

George Russell took a surprise pole position in Saturday's qualifying session, taking his seventh career pole and first at this circuit.

The Mercedes driver beat Max Verstappen and his own lap record he set earlier in the session.

Championship leader Oscar Piastri starts on the second row ... and Williams were handed a double DQ and start at the back of the grid.

So who can win? Well ... the Singapore Grand Prix has been won from pole 10 times out of 15 races ... but it's wet at the circuit so anything can happen...

