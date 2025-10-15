Open Extended Reactions

George Russell's long wait for a 2026 contract has come to an end after Mercedes confirmed he will continue at the team next year alongside teammate Kimi Antonelli.

The announcement has been expected for several weeks now but follows a summer of speculation about Russell's future at the team as Mercedes explored options with reigning champion Max Verstappen.

Verstappen finally confirmed he would remain at Red Bull at the end of July, after which Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff announced his team would continue with Russell and Antonelli.

Over recent weeks, Russell said finer details in his contract were delaying a confirmation but made clear that he was committed to remaining with Mercedes next season.

The lengths of the deals with the two drivers were not included in the announcement.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli and George Russell have both been extended for 2026. Jayce Illman/Getty Images

"Confirming our driver line-up was always just a matter of when, not if," Wolff said. "We wanted to take our time, handle the negotiations properly and make sure everyone, on all sides, was happy.

"I'm pleased we have done that. George and Kimi have proved a strong pairing and we're excited to continue our journey together. Our focus is now on the final six races of the year, as we fight for second in the Constructors', and onwards to 2026 and a new era in F1."

Russell first signed with Mercedes as a junior driver in 2017 and continues to be managed by the team, including Wolff.

He said earlier this year that Mercedes "holds all the cards" in the arrangement and conceded that it had put him "at risk" while Mercedes was exploring options with Verstappen.

Russell first raced for Mercedes as a substitute for Lewis Hamilton at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix before joining from Williams as a full-time driver in 2022.

His promotion coincided with Mercedes' decline in form, limiting him to five victories over the past four seasons.

Mercedes is considered among the favourites to capitalise on next year's regulation change, which will see a new engine formula and significant changes to the cars.

"I am really proud to be continuing our journey together," Russell said. "Next year will mark my 10th since I signed with Mercedes back in 2017.

"It has been such a long and successful partnership with the team so far and I can't wait to see what lies ahead, particularly as we embark on one of the largest regulation changes in the sport's history next year.

"We are all incredibly focused on making that a success and, for me personally, building on what has been my strongest season in F1 to date."

Antonelli joined Mercedes as a rookie this year after seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton opted to leave the team for Ferrari at the end of 2024.

Despite mixed results in his first year in F1, the 19-year-old's position never seemed in doubt for 2026.

"I'm super excited to be continuing with the team," he said. "I've learnt so much in my first season in F1, both in the good moments and the more challenging ones.

"Those have all made me stronger, not only as a driver but as a teammate too. I want to say thank you to Toto and everyone at Brackley and Brixworth for their continued support and faith in me."