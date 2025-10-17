Max Verstappen takes top spot in SQ3 to grab pole position for Saturday's sprint race in Austin. (1:43)

AUSTIN, Texas -- Max Verstappen beat McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to pole position for Saturday's U.S. Grand Prix sprint race to continue inching up the heat in the title fight.

Verstappen's late lap for the shortened race was 0.071 seconds quicker than Norris, who trails teammate Piastri by 22 points in the championship fight. Verstappen is 63 points behind Piastri but has been inching closer since the summer break.

Although there are only eight points available from the sprint race on Saturday -- which is held before qualifying for Sunday's main event -- it will only serve to increase the pressure McLaren's drivers are feeling from the reigning champions.

Norris and Piastri came into the weekend following their clash at the Singapore Grand Prix two weeks ago. While the two remain free to race, a collision while fighting for position in the sprint might open the door for another Verstappen points haul.

Max Verstappen took pole position for Saturday's sprint race at the U.S. Grand Prix. Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Verstappen's pole lap appeared to confirm he will be fighting the McLaren drivers for pole position for Sunday's grand prix, with the next nearest car half a second behind, just to add further intrigue to what will follow at the Circuit of the Americas over the weekend.

"It worked out well," Verstappen said after the session. "But I still expect it to be a tough battle tomorrow in the sprint, but that's I think exactly what we want to see.

"I'm excited for tomorrow and happy with today. I hope that we have good pace in the race, but we'll find out tomorrow."

Best of the rest was Sauber's Nico Hülkenberg, who took a popular and long-awaited first career podium at the British Grand Prix earlier this year. Hulkenberg will start fourth, ahead of Singapore Grand Prix winner George Russell and two-time champion Fernando Alonso.

Ferrari claimed a spectacular win at the Circuit of the Americas 12 months ago but turned in another underwhelming display, with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc set to start eighth and tenth respectively.

Williams drivers Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon will share the spots either side of Hamilton after an impressive run through to SQ3.

Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli failed to get out of SQ2, being narrowly pipped to 10th place by Hamilton.

Like teammate Russell, Antonelli came into this week's action with his contract for 2026 finally settled.

Racing Bulls Isack Hadjar was 11th, ahead of Alpine's Pierre Gasly and Aston Martin's Lance Stroll.

Liam Lawson did not set a time in SQ2 and will start the sprint 15th.

Yuki Tsunoda continued the season's disappointing trend of failing to make it out of the first qualifying session, finishing a lowly 18th in what will be another bitter blow to his already slim chances of remaining within Red Bull's Formula 1 stable next year.

Haas drivers Oliver Bearman and Esteban Ocon failed to progress, as did Alpine's Franco Colapinto. Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto failed to set a lap time so did not make it out of the session.