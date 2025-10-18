Max Verstappen wins the sprint race in Austin after Lance Stroll crashed into Esteban Ocon. (2:05)

AUSTIN, Texas -- Max Verstappen stormed to pole position for the U.S. Grand Prix ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris, with championship leader Oscar Piastri struggling to sixth.

Verstappen's lap of 1:32.510 at the beginning of Q3 was enough -- Red Bull did not send him out in time for a final attempt, but as it turned out he did not need one. Norris finished 0.291 seconds behind at the Circuit of the Americas.

The front row lock out will give Verstappen -- who has become a wildcard outsider in the title fight of late -- and Norris a chance to cut the gap to Piastri in the standings on Sunday.

Verstappen had already taken eight points out of the McLaren pair by winning the sprint race -- Piastri had collided with Norris following contact with Nico Hülkenberg, taking both out of the race.

Verstappen's victory in the shortened event means he goes into Sunday's main event 55 points behind Piastri and 33 behind Norris.

Verstappen has finished ahead of both McLaren drivers at all of the last three races. He will look to replicate his start in the sprint, with a clean getaway giving him a clean run up the hill into Turn 1.

Championship leader Piastri struggled all day and finished half a second off Verstappen's lead time.

The Australian driver, who's form has wobbled since the summer break, will face a tricky race on Sunday to minimise the damage, with Charles Leclerc, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton starting between him and Norris.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli was seventh for Mercedes ahead of qualifying star Oliver Bearman, who will start eighth for Haas.

Carlos Sainz, who claimed a popular third in Saturday's sprint race, qualified ninth ahead of fellow Spaniard Fernando Alonso.

The session featured one red flag, with Isack Hadjar crashing heavily in the opening moments of Q1 -- the French rookie was unhurt in the crash, but will start from the back of the pack.