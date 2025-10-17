Kimi Antonelli feels "very happy" after getting confirmation that he and George Russell will be Mercedes' two main drivers next season. (2:15)

George Russell believes most drivers on the Formula 1 grid would want to be in his Mercedes seat next season.

The 27-year-old signed a new multi-year contract this week after protracted negotiations and persistent rumours linking four-time world champion Max Verstappen with the team.

Mercedes announced their driver line-up until the end of next season, with Russell's teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli locked in until the end of 2026.

That potentially leaves the door ajar for Verstappen to be targeted again for 2027, with many believing Mercedes are well-placed to boast the strongest engine for the sport's new regulations next season.

George Russell said he is 'super happy' to have signed with Mercedes for 2026. Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Russell is confident he is in the best place possible and believes he may hold the most coveted seat in F1.

"I think if every single seat was available right now and I could choose any single seat to race for the 2026 season I would choose Mercedes," Russell said. "I think a number of drivers would do so as well.

"Nobody can foresee what's going to happen in the future and I'm sure there are going to be big uncertainties and unknowns going into next year and surprises, good and bad.

"But you can only make a decision based on the information you have in the moment and with all the info I have, I'm super happy.

"I think there's a lot of expectations upon next year but it's a very exciting year and there's nowhere else I would wish to be."

Russell has been one of the star performers on the grid this season and his new deal came off the back of victory in Singapore a fortnight ago.

He comes into this weekend's United States Grand Prix 36 points adrift of third-placed Verstappen in the driver standings.

Russell reiterated his stance that he would relish the chance to test himself alongside the Dutchman if that situation occurred.

"That's never really been a concern of mine and I have 100% belief in my abilities and I would relish that chance to go alongside him," he added.

"I want to go up against the best in the world and when I joined the team being teammates with Lewis [Hamilton], that felt like a tall order for anybody and at that point, people deemed Lewis as untouchable the same way as today, people deem Max as untouchable."