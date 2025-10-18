Open Extended Reactions

AUSTIN -- Rising American racing star Jak Crawford will drive in first practice for Aston Martin ahead of Formula 1's Mexico City Grand Prix next week.

Crawford, 20, will take Lance Stroll's seat in the opening session of the weekend.

F1 teams are bound under the rules to run a young driver twice per car through the season.

Previously a member of the Red Bull driver academy, Crawford joined Aston Martin's academy programme in 2024 and has had several tests with the team since. The Mexico appearance will be his first in an actual Formula 1 session.

"I'm thrilled to drive the AMR25 next week in Mexico for my first official Formula 1 session," Crawford said. "I've worked closely with the team all year, so to now take the next step and get track time on a grand prix weekend is really exciting. Announcing this in Texas, where I'm from, makes it even more special."