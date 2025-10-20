Take a look at the numbers behind Max Verstappen's win at the United States Grand Prix and what it means for the drivers' championship. (1:02)

AUSTIN - Formula 1 rookie Oliver Bearman said Yuki Tsunoda's driving at the U.S. Grand Prix was dangerous and a bad example for kids hoping to become racing drivers.

Bearman was furious with Tsunoda after having to take evasive action to avoid the Red Bull as he moved to defend position midway through the race.

Tsunoda had blocked the apex at Turn 15 as they fought for position and Bearman went across the grass and spun. Bearman was punchy about Tsunoda's driving when he spoke about it after the race.

"I felt like what he did was quite dangerous, against the spirit of how we should go racing and against the image that we should project to kids growing up in karting and stuff," he said.

"This is not the way we go racing. He was swerving all over the place for a few laps. And when I finally did stick my nose in and attempt to move, he moved in reaction and didn't leave a car's width of track, and that's unfair, that's not allowed, and that caused me to avoid.

"It could have caused a huge crash, honestly, without my quick avoidance, so it's a big shame."

Bearman finished ninth, with Tsunoda in seventh, a position the Haas driver felt was obtainable for him without the incident. The Haas driver did not just stop at the race incident when discussing Tsunoda's weekend.

Oliver Bearman finished ninth in the U.S. Grand Prix. Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

"In the sprint race, he sent it up the inside into Turn 1 and took out his sister car [Hadjar]. In the main race, he did the same thing in Turn 1 again. So I feel like his driving may be a little bit desperate and that was shown in his defence today," he said.

Tsunoda did not see any issue with any of the incidents raised by Bearman.

"That's racing, right?" Tsunoda said when told of his comments.

"I was fully in control, I didn't have any lockups, and I was literally side by side. I'm not his teammate, I'm just fighting to be in the top 10 or more so yeah, I thought that was OK."

He added: "I don't think I moved under braking. just a bit unfortunate how we ended up in that race like that, especially as we were having a good fight until then."