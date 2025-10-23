Open Extended Reactions

MEXICO CITY -- Oscar Piastri has confirmed that he and McLaren teammate Lando Norris are starting from a "clean slate" at the Mexican Grand Prix after the Australian took responsibility for contact between the two drivers on the opening lap of the U.S. Grand Prix sprint race.

Undisclosed consequences were imposed on Norris after he was deemed responsible for contact between the two drivers at the Singapore Grand Prix, but Piastri said those consequences have now been lifted after a review of the Austin collision.

The McLaren teammates are in a tense title battle this season, with Piastri 14 points ahead of Norris while Red Bull's Max Verstappen is 40 points behind Piastri in third place and closing on both.

The teammates retired from Austin's sprint race after Piastri attempted to pass Norris for second place at Turn 1, collided with Nico Hülkenberg's Sauber on the inside of the corner and then launched into Norris on the outside.

Team principal Andrea Stella said McLaren would review the Austin incident ahead of this weekend's race in Mexico, and Piastri said he had accepted the blame.

Oscar Piastri leads the championship coming into the Mexico Grand Prix by 14 points. Kym Illman/Getty Images

"We've gone through it again, normally we go through every weekend, regardless of what's happened," Piastri said. "I think there is a degree of responsibility from my side in the sprint.

"And we're starting this weekend with a clean slate for both of us. So, yeah. Just going out and racing, and see who can come out on top."

Asked if that meant the "consequences" facing Norris had been lifted, Piastri added: "Yes, the consequences on Lando's side have been removed."

Piastri was on the outside of Norris ahead of the collision in Austin and tried to cut back to the inside of his teammate to make the move.

That sudden change of direction led to the contact with Hulkenberg, which ultimately resulted in Piastri ricocheting into Norris.

McLaren is committed to letting its drivers fight for the title on the understanding they do not make contact on track.

Piastri confirmed it was the aggressive nature of his move on Norris that led to him taking responsibility.

"Ultimately it was that," he said. "There were a lot of factors involved, but yes, ultimately, that's what has been decided."