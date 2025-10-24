Open Extended Reactions

MEXICO CITY -- McLaren IndyCar driver Pato O'Ward received medical treatment for food poisoning after taking part in the opening Friday practice session at the Mexico Grand Prix.

The IndyCar runner-up, who drove Lando Norris' car during the session, nearly pulled out of practice altogether due to his symptoms on Friday morning, but completed 30 laps at the wheel of the McLaren and set the 13th fastest time.

O'Ward had several activities planned over the course of the day, such as giving interviews to the press after the session, but had to cancel as his symptoms and dehydration became stronger once he was out of the car.

According to sources close to the Mexican driver, he suffered severe diarrhea and remained at the track's medical center for three hours after the session.

At 5:30 p.m. local time, he was still at the track hospital and was being given IV fluids and medication while waiting for the diarrhea to subside and his heart rate to stabilize.

The 26-year-old, who races full time for McLaren's Indycar team, was called up by the F1 team to take part in Friday's opening practice session to satisfy a regulation aimed at giving young drivers F1 experience.

Each team has to designate two practice sessions per car per season to drivers with no more than two grands prix experience. The regular race driver then completes the rest of the race weekend as normal.

O'Ward has now taken part in four F1 practice sessions for McLaren over the past four years, including an outing at the Mexico Grand Prix last year.

After securing two race victories in IndyCar this season, he finished second in the chamionship behind runaway winner Álex Palou.

Additional reporting by Laurence Edmondson.