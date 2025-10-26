McLarens's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri speak after the qualifying session for the Mexico City Grand Prix. (0:45)

Sergio Pérez believes no driver in Formula 1, not even seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, would survive as Max Verstappen's Red Bull teammate given how difficult the job is.

Pérez was dropped by Red Bull at the end of 2024 after a long spiral in his form, a common theme for the teammates Verstappen has had since Daniel Ricciardo's departure at the end of 2018.

Pérez's replacement, Liam Lawson, was replaced after two woeful displays in Australia and China, but Yuki Tsunoda has done little better since taking over at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Sergio Pérez spent four seasons as Max Verstappen's teammate at Red Bull. Clive Rose/Getty Images

Speaking ahead of his home race in Mexico, Pérez, who will return to the grid next year with Cadillac, suggested there are many reasons behind the scenes that a driver cannot perform well against the four-time world champion.

"It's a difficult place," Pérez told Sky Sports F1. "Being next to Max is very difficult but being next to Max in Red Bull is something people don't understand. There's so many things I could tell you but simply it's a very difficult job for a driver.

"There is no driver that can survive there. It doesn't matter if you bring Hamilton or [Charles] Leclerc, whoever you bring there, they're going to struggle massively."

Pérez said he knew Lawson would be up against it the minute his departure was confirmed.

"I don't like criticizing the drivers that have been there because I was in that position, I know exactly what they're going through. The minute I signed my exit with Red Bull, when we came to an agreement, I knew that ... 'poor guy that comes here,' because I managed to survive [for a while]."

The identity of Verstappen's 2026 teammate is still unknown.

Mexico's race is believed to be a crucial moment in the decision process for Red Bull, with an evaluation reportedly set to be made after this weekend's race.

Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar, who scored a podium at the Dutch Grand Prix, is the strong favorite to take Tsunoda's place.

While speculation about the timing of that decision is high, Red Bull will feel no outward pressure to make it -- they are choosing from within their own F1 teams and considering the future of their own junior driver, F2 racer Arvid Lindblad, who appears set for a move to Racing Bulls, with the majority of next year's grid already locked down elsewhere.