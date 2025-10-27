Open Extended Reactions

Lewis Hamilton felt it was "kind of nuts" that he got penalised at F1's Mexican Grand Prix for track violations when several other drivers avoided similar.

Hamilton was given a costly 10-second penalty early in the race when he went straight on at Turn 4, rejoining ahead of Max Verstappen.

The Ferrari driver did not fully use the exit road to rejoin the track, although his penalty was given because he "gained a lasting advantage" over Verstappen and did not immediately give the place back.

The penalty dropped Hamilton down the order, turning a potential podium challenge into a disappointing eighth-place finish. "That's such b------, man!" was Hamilton's verdict on the radio immediately afterwards.

At the start of the race Hamilton's teammate Charles Leclerc had stayed in front of him after cutting the Turn 1 chicane, while Verstappen himself had gone straight on and rejoined the circuit.

Neither were penalised, which the seven-time world champion alluded to after the race.

Lewis Hamilton finished eighth at the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday. Andy Hone/LAT Images

"I was pretty much the same as all the other people around me," Hamilton said of his penalty. "I pitched the right front, I went to go down the exit road, but it was the dustiest place on earth. I couldn't slow the car down, so I ended up cutting the grass. That's the exit road."

Hamilton's violation came moments after he had been forced wide by Verstappen at Turn 1 in a moment reminiscent of some of their thrilling on-the-line 2021 battles.

When asked if he was upset the Red Bull driver did not get a penalty for that incident, Hamilton said his only frustration was the inconsistency over track limits.

"[That] felt like racing. I was fine there," Hamilton said. "It was just the cutting, and I'm the only one to get a 10-second penalty. A 10-second stop and go is..."

Speaking about earlier incidents, he said: "I had a great start, and good braking into Turn 1, I was into P2. I navigated through Turn 2 and Turn 3, I didn't go off-track, others cut it, got the position and didn't get penalties. It was pretty nuts."

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur could not understand the severity of the penalty.

"This cost us P4... You can discuss about ... for sure that we didn't follow the race director note. But 10 seconds, I don't remember when someone took 10 seconds [for similar incidents].

"If you consider, if you have the global picture, Max cut the corner before, he cut the chicane, in the grass, 100 meters. I think it's not very well managed, honestly. Because you are in Mexico, on top of this, I don't say that you have to adapt the penalty to the track, but you have to understand what you are doing.

"He took the 10 seconds, this dropped us at the queue of the group and we can't overtake. It's after the pit stop that you have no issue to recover. This cost us, probably P4, even with the 5 seconds, I think we were still P4. But with 10 seconds...[it's impossible]".

The stewards later accepted Hamilton's speed meant he was unable to use the escape road as instructed, but that the lasting advantage he gained was enough for the penalty.

The verdict read: "As the driver was unable to follow the route prescribed by the Race Director along the "yellow line" due to an excess of speed, no breach of the Race Directors' Notes is deemed to have occurred.

"However, by leaving the track and cutting the corner, the driver gained a lasting advantage, overtaking Car 1 (VER) and failing to give back the position thereafter. The standard penalty for leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage is therefore imposed."