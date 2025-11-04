There were crazy celebrations with Carlos Sainz and his team after he earned his first podium finish with Williams. (0:27)

Open Extended Reactions

Williams will return to using a version of its famous old 'W' logo for the 2026 season, a nod back to the team's title-winning success of the past.

In confirming the change, the team said the new logo is "a 21st century reimagining of Frank Williams' famous 'Forward W'".

That logo was on the cars when the team was founded in 1977 and featured on every one of the team's nine constructors' championship winning cars.

Williams F1 will have a new logo next season Getty

The 'Forward W', a slightly slanted letter W, came off the cars when Williams teamed up with BMW in 2000. In more recent years a 'W' had returned, but in a new, straighter style than the original design.

Williams is the third most successful team in Formula 1 -- it has also won the drivers' title seven times.

Only Ferrari and McLaren have won more titles.

Over the years Williams built a reputation for world-beating achievements despite being an independent team, although it has not won a race since the 2012 Spanish Grand Prix.

Williams dominated the 1990s, with four drivers' and five constructors' championships, but has not won a title in the 21st century.

The Williams family sold the team to U.S. firm Dorilton Capital in 2019 - founder Frank passed away in 2021.

Dorilton has set the goal of returning Williams to former glories under the new rule change coming into force in 2026, which might create a fresh competitive order.

Team boss James Vowles said: "As a team we are inspired by our past but excited about our future, and committed to writing a new championship-winning chapter in Williams' history .

"This evolved team identity reflects who we are, where we are going, and reintroduces our title-winning legacy to a growing F1 audience that was not following the sport when we were last dominant."

- FIA: Liam Lawson 'not at fault' for Mexico GP marshal incident

- Racing driver Laura Villars challenges FIA election rules in court

Progress has been clear to see this year. Williams is fifth in the constructors' championship, with 2025 signing Carlos Sainz returning them to the podium at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, their first since 2021.

The team has 111 points - more than the past seven seasons combined.

From next year, the team will also formally be known as Atlassian Williams F1 Team having competed as Atlassian Williams Racing since the American-Australian software company was named title partner at the start of 2025.