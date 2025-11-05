Open Extended Reactions

The Sao Paulo Grand Prix is Gabriel Bortoleto's home race. Hector Vivas/Getty Images

The 2025 Formula 1 season has reached round 21 -- Gabriel Bortoleto's home race -- the São Paulo Grand Prix.

All eyes are on the championship race and the three drivers who could win it -- Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

As we approach the season's penultimate sprint race, there are a maximum of 116 points available to a driver with four grands prix remaining, so every point is crucial.

Weather forecast - thunderstorm

The forecast is a mixed bag this weekend. Friday is set to be cloudy and settled, with highs of 24°C (75°F), before the anticipated thunderstorm comes in on Saturday with a yellow alert. Expect rain, wind, thunder and unsettled weather.

Cooler temperatures of 19°C (67°F) are expected on Sunday, with potential light rain.

Brazil's three-time F1 champion Ayrton Senna won his home race twice, in 1991 and 1993 -- the latter where he is pictured celebrating. Paul-Henri Cahier/Getty Images

This week's must-read

NEXT GEN: Oliver Bearman's fourth place at the Mexico Grand Prix shows promise that there is life after Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc at Ferrari.

NEW LEADER: Norris takes the championship lead for the second time this year. Can he maintain it?

W: Williams has gone back to its roots with a new logo for the 2026 season -- a nod to the team's competitive history.

LISTEN TO 'UNLAPPED' Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson geek out about Formula 1 and the personalities behind it on "Unlapped," ESPN's weekly F1 podcast. Listen to 'Unlapped'

LAWSON ABSOLVED: The FIA absolved Liam Lawson of blame for an incident at the Mexican Grand Prix which saw the New Zealander nearly collide with two marshals running across the race track.

BUTTON RETIRES (AGAIN): After retiring from F1 in 2016, Jenson Button moved into other racing series, but last week decided this weekend's 8 Hours of Bahrain would be his last race.

Six world championships have been decided at Interlagos: 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2012. Gongora/NurPhoto via Getty Images

How the championship looks

With four races left, including two sprints, every point counts.

Norris took the championship lead by ONE point last time out in Mexico, so Piastri remains in touching distance if he can regain his form for the podium.

But Verstappen is catching up and now stands only 36 points behind Norris...

As for a breakdown of podiums and wins, this is how it looks for the top three:

Norris (357 pts) - 16 podiums, 6 wins Piastri (356 pts) - 14 podiums, 7 wins Verstappen (321 pts) - 11 podiums, 5 wins.

How many points for a race win? Visit our F1 guide for a reminder of how the points system works.

Circuit stats and history

Situated in a neighbourhood between two artificial lakes, Interlagos (which translates to "between lakes"), first opened as a race track in 1940. Formula 1 first raced at the circuit in 1972 as a non-championship race before becoming part of the calendar from 1973.

The original circuit was nearly twice the length, turning in on itself multiple times like a karting track. However, its bumpy surface was considered dangerous in the first ground-effect era and it dropped off the calendar in 1980 when the Brazilian Grand Prix moved to Jacarepagua in Rio de Janiero.

F1 returned to a shortened and updated version of the circuit in 1990, which coincided with the rise of Ayrton Senna to global stardom. In 2004, the Brazilian Grand Prix was moved from early in the year towards the end of the F1 calendar and it witnessed dramatic title deciders in 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2012.

Circuit: Autódromo José Carlos Pace; São Paulo, Brazil

First F1 race: 1973

Laps: 71 laps of 4.3km

Lap record: 1:10.540, Valtteri Bottas (2018)

Most wins: Alain Prost six at both circuits (1982-1984-1985, 1987-1988, 1990); Michael Schumacher has four at São Paulo (1994-1995, 2000-2002)

Previous winners on the current grid:

- Lewis Hamilton (2016, 2018, 2021)

- Verstappen (2019, 2021, 2024)

- George Russell (2022)

Most poles: Ayrton Senna with six (1986, 1988-1991, 1994)

Previous pole sitters on the current grid:

- Fernando Alonso (2005)

- Hamilton (2012, 2016, 2018)

- Russell (2022)

- Verstappen (2019, 2023)

- Norris (2024)

What makes it special: A legendary circuit that has produced some of F1's most dramatic moments. Short, undulating and unpredictable with changing weather, Interlagos is rightfully considered one of F1's best venues.

What the drivers say about it: "The energy at Interlagos is electric. You feel the history." -- Felipe Massa

Where to watch from: Senna's S (Turn 1). The best overtaking spot on the track, where bold moves into the braking zone often decide the race outcome.

Fun facts:

Brazil has produced 33 drivers who made it to F1; three of those became multiple world champions. Felipe Massa almost joined them in 2008 but missed out on the title by 1 point to Lewis Hamilton

Bortoleto is the first driver since Massa in 2017 to compete at his home race

This is the fifth São Paulo Grand Prix. It was previously known as the Brazilian Grand Prix until it was cancelled in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, and in 2021 came back with a new name.

Interlagos is the only circuit to feature on every sprint calendar since it was introduced in 2021; however it will drop off for 2026.

Max Verstappen won the race from 17th, as Alpine took a double podium with Esteban Ocon second and Pierre Gasly third. Kym Illman/Getty Images

What happened last year?

Last year's race was one for the ages as Verstappen took a stunning victory from starting 17th on the grid as the rain poured.

The dramatic race saw only 15 drivers finish as Alpine triumphed with a double podium.

As Verstappen's talent for finding grip in wet conditions shone through, it was helped by Red Bull holding their nerve with strategy calls to pit for fresh intermediate tyres under red flag conditions mid-way through the race.

Who will win?

Brazil feels like a great moment for Verstappen to continue his unlikely wildcard title challenge behind the battling McLaren drivers.

Red Bull's car has taken big strides forward since the summer break and can now exploit slower corners better than its rivals, which should be a big factor at Interlagos.

As evidenced last year, rain is Verstappen's speciality, and forecasts suggest it will be scattered through the weekend. Expect McLaren to be in the mix, but this is a weekend when Verstappen can turn the screws in both the sprint and the grand prix itself.

Max Verstappen with his partner, Brazilian model Kelly Piquet and his in-laws -- former F1 drivers Nelson Piquet Jr and Nelson Piquet. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

How to watch the GP

For fans in the U.S. only, watch live on ESPN and ESPN+.

In the UK, live broadcast coverage is on Sky Sports F1 and BBC Radio 5 Live, with highlights on Channel 4.

For news, analysis and updates, follow the coverage with ESPN's F1 team Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson in São Paulo and on social media.

Session times below in GMT (Greenwich Mean Time). Local time is (BRT) Brasilia Standard Time (GMT-3 hours).

Friday

Practice: 14:30-15:30 GMT

Sprint qualifying: 18:30-19:14 GMT

Saturday

Sprint race: 14:00-15:00 GMT

Qualifying: 18:00-19:00 GMT

Sunday

Race starts: 17:00 GMT (live text commentary build-up from 16:00 GMT on ESPN.co.uk/F1).

