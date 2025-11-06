Open Extended Reactions

The graves of Bruce McLaren, the motorsport legend, and his wife and parents have been defaced, the family's trust have said.

The damaged headstones were sprayed by gold paint, with toy cars stuck to them, in Auckland, New Zealand.

The graves of McLaren, his wife Patricia, mother Ruth and father Les were affected.

"It is with dismay that we need to inform our followers that the graves of Bruce, Patty, Ruth and Pop at Waikumete Cemetery in Auckland have recently been vandalised," a statement from the Bruce McLaren Trust read.

"They have been sprayed with gold paint and had toy cars stuck onto them. We are lost for words as to why anyone would do this.

"A very kind offer has been made by The Grave Guardians, a voluntary organisation that restores head stones to repair the damage, for which we are extremely grateful. While this work is being undertaken, the stones are wrapped and unable to be viewed."

McLaren was a racing driver and Formula 1 executive.

He won four grands prix between 1958 and 1970 and founded the McLaren team in 1963.

The team bearing his name are the current F1 constructors' champions after ending Red Bull's dominance last season. McLaren are set to win this championship again this season.

Their drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris are also battling it out to win the drivers' championship.

Norris leads Piastri by a single point heading into this weekend's F1 Brazilian Grand Prix. Four rounds remain this season.

McLaren haven't won a drivers' championship since Lewis Hamilton in 2008.