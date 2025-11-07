Open Extended Reactions

Franco Colapinto is on loan at Alpine from Williams. Alpine

Argentina's Franco Colapinto will continue racing with Alpine in Formula 1 in 2026, the team confirmed on Friday.

Colapinto's short and long-term future with the team had been uncertain for several months after a difficult run of form since replacing Jack Doohan at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in April.

A few weeks ago it was even unclear whether he would continue to the end of the season, with reports suggesting Alpine might go back to Doohan or elevate reserve driver Paul Aron for the final run of races.

Alpine has now confirmed Colapinto will remain as Pierre Gasly's teammate next season.

"I am very grateful to Flavio and the entire team for their belief in me to help drive the team forwards in the future," Colapinto said in a statement."

"Ever since I made my Formula 1 debut, I knew, given the circumstances at play, it would be a huge challenge to keep my place in this sport.

"It has been a long and tough road, and I am very proud for the opportunity to drive with this team again in 2026, alongside Pierre, who has been a great team-mate and will undoubtedly be someone I can continue to learn from."

In their statement, Alpine said they made the announcement on Nov. 11, as the date (07/11/25) adds up to 43, Colapinto's race number.

Colapinto became an overnight superstar in Argentina after a handful of superstar performances as Logan Sargeant's replacement at Williams mid-way through 2024, becoming his country's first F1 driver since Gastón Mazzacane in 2001.

The Williams team loaned him to Alpine this season, initially as a reserve driver, although that role quickly accelerated into a full-time race role.

Colapinto's position at the team has been strengthened by the strong financial backing he brings with him from Argentina, including Globant and YPF, as well as Latin American e-commerce company Mercado Libre.

Next year will be a significant one for Alpine, the name Renault rebranded its F1 operation to in 2021.

This year will mark the end of Renault's engine programme -- the company will switch to Mercedes power in 2026, which sees a sweeping set of new rules on the aerodynamic and engine side of the car.