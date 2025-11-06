Open Extended Reactions

SAO PAULO -- Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson said he was "extremely surprised" to see the Mexican federation blame him for a near-miss with two marshals during the Mexican Grand Prix two weeks ago.

Lawson narrowly avoided colliding with the marshals as they ran across the track at the start of the fourth lap of the race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

The governing FIA released a statement last week fully absolving Lawson of blame after OMDAI Sport Mexico released one of its own, saying the incident had been the fault of the New Zealander -- which was essentially an accusation of dangerous driving.

"I was very surprised," Lawson said ahead of Sunday's Sao Paulo Grand Prix. "I think the FIA's statement was very clear and very accurate. I don't really need to say too much more than what was put in that statement.

"It was obviously checked into, everything that led to that happening, to the fact that they got caught out there, and everything I did in the car to obviously slow down and avoid them, and take a completely different line to what I've taken through the entire weekend. But yes, I was extremely surprised. Still am very surprised."

The FIA is still investigating how the incident occurred. Immediately after the race it explained that an order for marshals to collect debris from the track had been rescinded when Lawson pitted out of sequence, meaning there was no longer a gap in when the pack would come through the Turn 1 and 2 chicane. The two marshals went to the track despite the order being rescinded.

Lawson said the FIA apologized to him for the incident after the race.

"I had a talk with them and I appreciated that a lot," he said. "I do understand we're in a sport with a huge amount of variables, and these things, as much as they can't happen again, they shouldn't happen.

"There's always a possibility of something like this, and obviously what's most important is that the action is taken now to prevent it. So I didn't have a problem with any of that. It was just the statement that came out, trying to accuse me of doing something."