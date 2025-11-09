        <
          Follow live F1: Brazilian Grand Prix at São Paulo - build-up

          • ESPN
          Nov 9, 2025, 04:00 PM

          Lando Norris can take a significant stride towards the driver's championship in Brazil, after winning the sprint race and securing pole in qualifying.

          It's been a weekend to forget so far for his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, who crashed out early in the sprint and then came fourth in qualifying.

          Max Verstappen's slim hopes for a championship push took a hit in São Paulo, as the Red Bull driver crashed out in Q1 due to pace issues for the first time in his career.

          Join us for live build-up of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, with the race from 5.p.m GMT.