Charles Leclerc was all smiles at a news conference ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, where a good result could get him closer to fourth place in the drivers' standings. His happiness, though, had more to do with developments off the track: he just got engaged.

Leclerc will marry his long-time partner Alexandra Saint Mleux.

"I'm very, very happy, obviously. It is a special week, full of emotions," Leclerc said Thursday. "It's obviously a very special moment for anyone to do that step. And, yeah, Alex and I are incredibly happy."

The season itself hasn't given Leclerc as many reasons to celebrate. The Ferrari driver entered the year hoping to contend for the title, but with four races left he only has fourth place left to fight for.

He is currently fifth, 54 points behind Mercedes driver George Russell.

Charles Leclerc was all smiles as he announced his engagement ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix. Kym Illman/Getty Images

Leclerc, who finished a career-best second in the 2022 season, arrives at the iconic Interlagos racetrack on a good run after finishing second at the United States Grand Prix in Austin and in third place in Mexico City last weekend.

"The momentum is with us. We've had good last few races, which is a good thing, but we cannot really rely on the past for the future," Leclerc said. "It's all about starting from zero again."

Ferrari also holds a one-point lead over Mercedes for second place in the constructors' championship, where McLaren has already secured the top spot.

"This weekend we are focusing step by step on what we can control and, try and make our processes the best, the most perfect possible," Leclerc added. "And then we'll see where we end up."

Leclerc's best finish at Interlagos is fourth place in 2022. He came fifth in 2021 and 2024, and seventh in 2018.

"I hope that is finally the weekend where I get back on the podium here in Brazil," he said.