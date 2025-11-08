Open Extended Reactions

Ferrari clinched a World Endurance Championship title double in the 2025 season finale in Bahrain -- its first top-class sportscar world title since 1972.

Ferrari's third and fourth place at the 8 Hours of Bahrain was enough for the the team to bag the title, 53 years after its last one.

Former Sauber driver Antonio Giovinazzi was part of the three-man No. 51 car that secured the Drivers' Championship, along with Pier Guidi and James Calado. The pair finished behind a Toyota one-two and ahead of the sister Ferrari car of of Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen to secure the manufacturers' crown.

"This milestone fills us with pride and represents the fulfilment of a dream -- the culmination of a journey we began in 2022, when we decided to return to the top class of endurance racing," Ferrari chairman John Elkann said.

"It has been a journey that saw us win Le Mans three consecutive times, and brings us today not only two world titles, but the celebration of the strength of a team that worked as one, facing the relentless challenges of endurance racing with humility, and with the drive to improve every single day."

The team's success marks its 24th world title in endurance and remarkably, Ferrari's first overall Drivers' title in the top class of endurance racing.

The success is a stark contrast to Ferrari's fortunes in Formula 1 -- the team is currently set for a winless season, its first since 2021.

The race was also notable as the last competitive motor race of 2009 Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button, who announced his retirement ahead of the event.