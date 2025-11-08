Red Bull duo Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda are both knocked out of Brazilian GP qualifying in Q1. (0:50)

SÃO PAULO -- Max Verstappen gave a clear assessment of the status of his outsider bid for the Formula 1 title after a difficult Saturday in Brazil: "Forget about it."

Verstappen failed to make it out of Q1 in qualifying, meaning he will start Sunday's grand prix from 16th on the grid. He had already slipped to 39 points behind championship leader Lando Norris after finishing fourth in the sprint on Saturday morning.

His already slim title hopes appear to be on thin ice.

"You can forget about that, yes, for sure," Verstappen said when asked where he now stands in that fight.

When asked if he meant he has absolutely no chance now, he said: "Yeah ... where we are starting, so, that's not going to work, and with these kind of performances I mean forget about it."

Brazil had appeared to be a chance for Verstappen to have cut the gap to the McLarens but he has struggled with the handling of his Red Bull from the minute track action started on Friday.

The four-time world champion's radio messages revealed a frustrated and irritated Verstappen struggling for grip with his car, which had several weeks ago appeared to have become the quickest on the grid after victories in Monza, Azerbaijan, and Austin, as well as a second position in Singapore.

"For sure, definitely something is off and we don't understand how to fix it at the moment," he said.

"We need to understand what our problems are first of all. just not been good, it seems we don't really understand why it's going that way.

"Nothing seems to work, we changed a lot on the car, we just don't understand.

Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying top 10 Lando Norris enjoyed a dream Saturday in São Paulo. He won the sprint race and then followed it up a few hours later by clinching pole. Driver Team Times 1 - Lando Norris McLaren 1:09.511 2 - Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.174 3 - Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.294 4 - Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.375 5 - Isack Hadjar RB +0.420 6 - George Russell Mercedes +0.431 7 - Liam Lawson RB +0.451 8 - Oliver Bearman Haas +0.466 9 - Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.491 10 - Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +0.528

"Something is just clearly not working for us, usually with the changes of the set-up normally you'd feel some kind of reaction but it doesn't, so, yeah, something is just really off."

Verstappen claimed a famous win at the Interlagos circuit 12 months ago after qualifying 17th, a result which basically secured his fourth world championship.

Heavy rain had been a factor in his turnaround that day, with Verstappen arguably F1's premier driver in wet conditions, but that weather is not forecast for Sunday.

"I don't know [what's possible], there's so many things we need to get right, overnight, to try something or understand something," he added.