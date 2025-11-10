Open Extended Reactions

Lando Norris believes Max Verstappen will fight him to the very end despite taking a major stride towards knocking the Dutchman off his world championship perch.

Norris extended his lead at the summit of the standings to 24 points over McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri following a dominant victory at Sunday's Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Verstappen fought back from a pit-lane start to claim a brilliant third in Interlagos, and restricted the title damage to Norris to 10 points.

However, he now trails the British driver by 49 points with just 83 points available across the concluding three rounds.

Norris said: "I'm sure Max is going to be a threat in terms of races, and you never know with the championship. So, it's pointless trying to guess and come up with these things.

"With how quick he was, he would have won if he started higher up. But that's racing. Not everyone puts it together, and it's easy to make mistakes in the world that we live in.

"Max will be a threat because he always is. He's always there, he's always fighting, and I'm sure he'll fight to the end. I look forward to it."

(L-R) Kimi Antonelli, Lando Norris, Mark Norris (McLaren's director of commercial trackside operations), and Max Verstappen on the podium at the Sao Paulo GP. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Verstappen appeared down and out in the title race when he was cast 104 points adrift following the Dutch Grand Prix on the final day of August.

However, the Red Bull man, bidding to win five world titles in a row, hauled himself back into the contest with a number of impressive drives in a car, which for most of the season, has been inferior to Norris' McLaren.

But he suffered a shock Q1 exit in qualifying in Sao Paulo, and immediately wrote off his title chances. And even after driving from the back to third place, Verstappen believes he will not be able to catch Norris as the mammoth 24-round season reaches its climax.

Verstappen said: "We didn't lose the championship here. We lost the championship from the first race of the season until Zandvoort (on August 31).

"We had a lot of weekends where we simply were not quick enough. Then, of course, there is a big gap to the front. We had good moments where you get some points back, but not enough, and that's how the season goes."

Norris will look to further extend his advantage on the Las Vegas Strip on November 22 before the concluding rubbers in Qatar (Nov. 30) and the season finale in Abu Dhabi a week later.