Lando Norris vs Oscar Piastri vs Max Verstappen: F1 title permutations and where it could be won

Three more races. Three drivers in contention. One chance at glory with the 2025 Formula 1 Drivers' Championship.

After 21 rounds of twists and turns, ups and inevitable downs, a gripping 2025 drivers' title race is heading towards its climax -- and it's all still up for grabs.

Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen are all in contention before a triple header of title-defining grands prix. But who will come out on top?

Before our protagonists hit the track again, ESPN brings you up to speed on a battle for the ages and where and why the championship could be won.

What are the current standings?

After a perfect weekend in São Paulo, Norris holds a 24-point lead over McLaren teammate Piastri as both young drivers aim for their first F1 crown.

Red Bull's reigning four-time world champion Verstappen in the Red Bull is 25 points further back.

Mercedes' George Russell is fourth, but too far behind to have a mathematical shot at winning the title.

Who is in the best form?

While Verstappen won three in four prior to the Mexico City Grand Prix, the answer to that question right now is undeniably Norris.

Norris, after struggling with the McLaren car compared to his teammate earlier in the season, has claimed pole position and the race win in back-to-back rounds -- with a Sprint victory in Interlagos sprinkled in -- to quickly go from the hunter to the hunted.

Piastri's form, on the other hand, has been on the slide. The Australian was a heavy favourite for his maiden title after winning the Dutch GP -- which, coupled with Norris' DNF gave him a 34-point lead -- but he has yet to stand on the top step since, and hasn't even managed a podium in the last four rounds.

That has propelled Norris into the, pardon the pun, driver's seat in this title battle.

When is the earliest the title could be won?

There are a maximum of 83 points available to a driver in the three grands prix (25 points for a win) and one Sprint (eight points) that remain -- 58 of which will still be up for grabs after the next race in Las Vegas.

That means Norris -- even with a perfect weekend where both his rivals don't score -- won't be able to clinch the championship on the famous Strip, as he can only extend his lead to a maximum of 49 points.

The earliest the title could be won is therefore in Qatar, where a driver would need to have at least a 26-point buffer to the man in second place afterwards.

Four second-place finishes in the races and the Sprint would be sufficient for Norris to triumph, while Piastri and particularly Verstappen are relying on the Briton to run into trouble somewhere.

Where and when are the remaining races?

LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX

Points to play for

25

Full schedule

Friday, Nov. 21: Practice 1 00:30-01:30 GMT, Practice 2 04:00-05:00 GMT

Saturday, Nov. 22: Practice 3 00:30-01:30 GMT Qualifying: 04:00-05:00 GMT

Sunday, Nov. 23: Race 04:00

QATAR GRAND PRIX

Points to play for

33

Full schedule

Friday, Nov. 28: Practice 1 13:30-14:30 GMT, Sprint qualifying 17:30-18:14 GMT

Saturday, Nov. 29: Sprint 14:00-15-00 GMT, Qualifying 18:00-19:00 GMT GMT

Sunday, Nov. 30: Race 16:00 GMT

ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX

Points to play for

25

Full schedule

Friday, Dec. 5: Practice 1 09:30-10:30 GMT, Practice 2 13:00-14:00 GMT

Saturday, Dec. 6: Practice 3 10:30-11:30 GMT Qualifying: 14:00-15:00 GMT

Sunday, Dec. 7: Race 13:00

What else is to play for in the final rounds?

Outside of the drivers' title battle -- with the Constructors' already wrapped up by McLaren -- the most fascinating fight for the final triple header of races is between powerhouses Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari.

The three teams are scrapping for second place in the team standings, which is crucial for prize money and momentum.

The further down the championship a team finishes, however, and the more wind tunnel time it is allowed to work on next season's car. And with a huge rules refresh coming for 2026, finishing fourth rather than second may not be the worst thing in the world.

After a fine weekend in São Paulo, Mercedes is second with 398 points, with the Verstappen-propelled Red Bull 30 points back.

Following a disastrous double DNF, Ferrari is fourth with 362 points.