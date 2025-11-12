Open Extended Reactions

Racing Bulls have stressed a video showing someone in the team's uniform giving McLaren driver Lando Norris a thumbs down gesture during the podium ceremony after the Brazilian Grand Prix does not "reflect their values."

Following Norris's victory, footage circulated online of the person, who was wearing a Racing Bulls outfit, turning to the crowd and giving the thumbs down while boos could also be heard.

Racing Bulls said in a statement that the matter had been dealt with internally and stressed it was something very much against the team's "spirit," with respect needed for all "on and off the track."

- Spiraling Ferrari unfairly points finger at Hamilton, Leclerc

- Norris keeps quieting critics with title-worthy win in Brazil

- Norris: Verstappen 'is going to be a threat' in F1 title race

A statement on the Racing Bulls' official X account read: "We're aware of the video from the weekend's podium. It doesn't reflect our team's values or the spirit of VCARB.

"The matter has been handled internally. We believe in celebrating great racing and showing respect to every driver, team, and fan both on and off the track."