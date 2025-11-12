Audi reveal Formula 1 concept for 2026 debut

Open Extended Reactions

Just 115 days before they officially enter Formula 1, Audi has unveiled its brand and livery colour along with its design concept for 2026.

Audi took over the Sauber team earlier this year and launched the concept at an event in Munich, Germany on Wednesday as it rebrands the Switzerland-based F1 team, with a full reveal of the livery and brand set for January, ahead of the full car reveal and F1's winter testing in Barcelona in February.

The R26 concept features the company's classic racing colours of titanium, Audi red and carbon black as a nod to the motorsport heritage in rallying, Le Mans and Formula E, but presented in a geometric design. The livery also features the iconic Audi rings in red.

"The Audi R26 Concept is a clear statement and provides a preview of the colour scheme and design of the brand's first Formula 1 race car, which will be unveiled in January," Audi chief creative officer Massimo Frascella said. "This visual identity is based on the recently introduced design philosophy and its four design principles: clear, technical, intelligent and emotional.

"We are implementing a unifying design language that draws together every aspect of our organization. This makes the Formula 1 project a pioneer for the new brand identity, which will be rolled out in the future both for the F1 team and Audi as a whole," he added.

Massimo Frascella said the F1 project is a pioneer for the company's 'new brand identity'. AUDI AG

The team's current drivers, Germany's Nico Hulkenberg and Brazil's Gabriel Bortoleto, will remain in place next year, as will team principal Jonathan Wheatley and ex-Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto, who manages the F1 project.

Audi has announced title partnerships with BP, including for sustainable fuels, Adidas and Revolut, with Qatar's sovereign wealth fund unveiled as an investor.

Audi CEO Gernot Döllner said the company is making an ambitious statement.

"By entering the pinnacle of motorsport, Audi is making a clear, ambitious statement. It is the next chapter in the company's renewal. Formula 1 will be a catalyst for the change towards a leaner, faster and more innovative Audi."

"We are not entering Formula 1 just to be there. We want to win. At the same time, we know that you don't become a top team in Formula 1 overnight. It takes time, perseverance and tireless questioning of the status quo. By 2030, we want to fight for the World Championship title."