All 10 Formula 1 teams have agreed to extend their commitment to the all-female F1 Academy series, signing a new multi-year deal that will see them continue to support drivers and run team-branded liveries beyond this season.

The agreement builds on the model introduced in 2024, when each F1 team began backing a designated Academy driver and adopting its colours on the car. The new deal ensures that partnership continues for several more years -- and will expand further with the arrival of Cadillac, which will join the Formula 1 grid in 2026 and the F1 Academy programme from 2027.

Confirming the renewal on Thursday, F1 Academy also announced an update to its participation rules. From 2027, drivers who have already competed in two seasons may be granted an exemption to race for a third year, as part of what organisers call a "tailored approach to nurturing talent." This provision will apply only to drivers who demonstrate clear potential for continued growth.

"The commitment of long-term support from all 10 current Formula 1 teams -- and the addition of Cadillac from 2027 -- sends a powerful message about the future of F1 Academy," Susie Wolff, the series' managing director, said.

The F1 Academy series joined the F1 support bill in 2024, racing alongside grands prix around the world. Simon Galloway/LAT Images

"We're not just providing a platform for the current generation of female drivers; together, we're building a pathway to support generations of talent to come. A sharpened focus on individualised development, including the opportunity for high-potential drivers to compete in up to three seasons, ensures the grid consistently features the very best female talent."

Founded in 2023, F1 Academy was established to create a clearer pathway for women in motorsport and to widen participation at the grassroots level. After running its debut season as a standalone series, the championship joined the Formula 1 support bill in 2024, racing alongside grands prix around the world.

The 2025 season heads to a title decider in Las Vegas (Nov. 20-22), with Mercedes-backed Doriane Pin leading Ferrari-supported Maya Weug by nine points going into the final round.

Reigning 2024 champion Abbi Pulling, who was supported by Alpine, graduated to the GB3 Championship this year -- a testament to the Academy's growing success as a launchpad for female drivers.