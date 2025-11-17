Open Extended Reactions

Ella Hakkinen, the daughter of two-time Formula 1 world champion Mika, has been added to McLaren's driver development programme as the team ramps up its commitment to female talent.

Just 14 years old, Hakkinen's racing experience has so far been limited to karting, but she joins the programme in preparation for her single-seater debut in 2027.

Her father, Mika, won two F1 drivers' titles in 1998 and 1999 and has long-tipped his daughter for a racing career.

(L to R) Ella Hakkinen, Ella Stevens and Ella Lloyd have been added to McLaren's driver development programme. McLaren

Hakkinen was announced on Monday alongside Ella Lloyd and Ella Stevens, who will both take part in next season's F1 Academy. McLaren will become the first F1 team to enter two cars in the series, with Lloyd already competing on this year's grid while Stevens prepares for her debut after topping the inaugural rookie test.

"While I recognise that more remains to be done to increase female representation in motorsport, I'm immensely proud of the progress we've made in this space," McLaren CEO Zak Brown said.

"I hope this signals to all the amazingly talented female karters, drivers, engineers, mechanics, marketeers and accountants out there that our sport is open to all and deeply committed to keeping up the incredible momentum we have seen over the past few years."

McLaren sealed its second straight F1 constructors' crown this year, and drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are battling for the drivers' title.