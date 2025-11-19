Open Extended Reactions

Las Vegas first hosted a grand prix in 1981 for two years. Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

LAS VEGAS.

It's the third grand prix in the Mojave Desert in this format, and last year's race saw Max Verstappen celebrate his fourth F1 world title.

The title race is closer this year, with Verstappen and Oscar Piastri looking to prevent leader Lando Norris winning his first F1 world championship.

Here's what's to come this weekend...

Weather forecast - cooler temps

The time zone shift means locally, the race weekend starts a day earlier than usual, with practice on Thursday night and the race on Saturday night (local time).

Cooler temperatures are forecast, with daytime highs of 14°C (58°F) on Thursday and Friday -- rising to 18°C (64°F) on Saturday -- and nighttime temperatures dropping to about 12°C (53°F).

Thursday and Friday evening could also see some light rain in the desert, as Saturday looks set to be dry.

Jump to: Circuit history & stats | How to watch | Championship standings

Lando Norris is 24 points ahead of his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri with three races to go. Kym Illman/Getty Images

This week's must-read

F1 TITLE: Where can the title be decided? Qatar or Abu Dhabi... Everything you need to know about the drivers' championship and who can win it.

LISTEN TO 'UNLAPPED' Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson geek out about Formula 1 and the personalities behind it on "Unlapped," ESPN's weekly F1 podcast. Listen to 'Unlapped'

HAKKINEN JOINS MCLAREN.: Ella Hakkinen, the daughter of two-time Formula 1 world champion Mika, has been added to McLaren's driver development programme as the team ramps up its commitment to female talent.

F1 ACADEMY: F1 teams have signed a new deal committing to F1 Academy, with Cadillac to join from 2027.

ARCHIVES: Looking back at the closest F1 titles, which ones were the closest battles?

AUDI, 2026: Audi revealed its F1 design concept for its debut in 2026.

UNLAPPED: For more analysis, listen to the latest episode of ESPN's F1 podcast Unlapped with F1 writers Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson.

How the championship looks

Lando Norris leads by 24 points ahead of his teammate, Oscar Pistri.

Max Verstappen trails by 49 points behind Norris, and 25 points behind Piastri.

As for a breakdown of podiums and wins, this is how it looks for the top three:

Norris (390 pts) - 17 podiums, 7 wins Piastri (366 pts) - 14 podiums, 7 wins Verstappen (341 pts) - 12 podiums, 5 wins.

- How many points for a race win? How the points system works

- Permutations: Where can the title be decided?

The Las Vegas circuit takes in the city's famous landmarks, like the Strip, the Sphere and passes well-known hotels and casinos. Sam Bloxham/LAT Images

Circuit stats and history

Las Vegas first held a Formula 1 grand prix in 1981 for two years before withdrawing. It was known as the Caesars Palace Grand Prix and it ran around the huge car park of the casino hotel.

The race wasn't a success and the idea was shelved until recent years when F1's new owners, Liberty Media, picked up the idea to build upon F1's exposure in the U.S.

The race returned to the F1 calendar in 2023 and cost around $500 million. The street circuit is one of few night races on the calendar, and includes the city's famous Strip and different landmarks around the city, such as the Bellagio and the Sphere.

Circuit: Las Vegas Strip Circuit; Las Vegas, Nevada

First F1 race: 2023

Lap record: 1:34.876, Norris (2024)

Laps: 50 laps of 6.2km

Previous winners: Verstappen (2023), George Russell (2024)

Previous pole sitters: Charles Leclerc (2023), Russell (2024)

What makes it special: F1's newest and flashiest street race, featuring one of the most famous backdrops in the world. American sporting pizazz meets motor racing. This is not just about the spectacle, the Vegas circuit is also great for racing, an unexpected bonus for the event now considered to be the jewel in F1's crown.

What the drivers say about it: "It's Vegas, baby. This one's all about the spectacle." -- Logan Sargeant

Max Verstappen won his fourth world title at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

What happened last year?

Max Verstappen won his fourth world title as George Russell led a one-two with Lewis Hamilton for Mercedes. Verstappen only had to finish ahead of Lando Norris to clinch the drivers' championship. He finished fifth, one place ahead of Norris who took the extra point for fastest lap.

Hamilton finished 7.5 seconds behind Russell after charging from 10th on the grid, while Carlos Sainz finished third.

How to watch the GP

For fans in the U.S. only, watch live on ESPN and ESPN+.

In the UK, live broadcast coverage is on Sky Sports F1 and BBC Radio 5 Live, with highlights on Channel 4.

For news, analysis and updates, follow the coverage with ESPN's F1 team Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson in Las Vegas and on social media.

Session times below in GMT (Greenwich Mean Time). Local time is (PST) Pacific Standard Time (GMT-8 hours).

Friday

Free practice one: 00:30-01:30 GMT

Free practice two: 04:00-05:00 GMT

Saturday

Free practice three: 00:30-01:30 GMT

Qualifying: 04:00-05:00 GMT

Sunday

Race starts: 04:00 GMT (live text commentary build-up from 03:30 GMT on ESPN.co.uk/F1).

- Standings | Calendar | Teams

- 2025 F1 circuits: Their history, stats and why they're special

- Key facts on drivers, teams, venues, more

- Reasons to root for each F1 driver, questions for every team

- Meet the rookies: What to expect from F1's Class of 2025