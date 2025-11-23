Open Extended Reactions

Max Verstappen took his 69th career win and sixth of the year. Jordan McKean - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Max Verstappen took a commanding win over Lando Norris at the Las Vegas Grand Prix to cut the points gap in the F1 title race.

Verstappen took the race lead from pole-sitter Norris from second on the grid into Turn 1 on the opening lap.

The Dutchman claimed the extra point for fastest lap to finish over 20 seconds ahead of Norris in second.

Last year's race winner, George Russell, finished third to seal a strong performance for Mercedes, as Oscar Piastri finished behind in fourth.

Verstappen said the race was "a little bit lonely" on the radio as he took the chequered flag.