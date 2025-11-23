Open Extended Reactions

Championship leader Lando Norris got another step closer to securing his first F1 world title as he took pole for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Norris' pole is his seventh of the season and marks the first time he has taken three in a row.

Max Verstappen was bumped to second as Oscar Piastri starts fifth and has his work cut out to close the gap.

Lewis Hamilton starts at the back of the grid for Ferrari. It is the first time he has started last since the Brazilian Grand Prix in 2017, and the first time a Ferrari was slowest in qualifying since Giancarlo Fisichella at the 2009 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Join us live from 3:30 a.m on Sunday for live build-up, with the race start from 4 a.m. GMT.