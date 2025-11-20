Open Extended Reactions

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has sold his 15% stake in the Formula One team to American billionaire George Krutz.

Wolff, who owns one third of Mercedes, will remain as CEO and team principal, and is in Las Vegas for this weekend's race.

The 53-year-old Austrian is set to earn close to £230 million ($300m) from the sale in a deal which values Mercedes at £4.57 billion ($5.97bn) -- a record for an F1 team.

Krutz, the 55-year-old CEO and founder of cybersecurity company Crowdstrike -- which currently sponsors Mercedes -- becomes a co-owner of the team through his acquisition of Wolff's minority interest making his share 5%.

Kurtz also joins the team's strategic steering committee alongside Mercedes group chairman Olla Kallenius and Ineos chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Mercedes CEO and team principal Toto Wolff has sold a 15% stake. Kym Illman/Getty Images

Wolff, who oversaw six of Lewis Hamilton's record-equalling seven world championships said: "George's background is unusual in its breadth: he's a racer, a loyal sporting ambassador for Mercedes-AMG, and an exceptional entrepreneur.

"He understands both the demands of racing and the realities of building and scaling technology businesses. That combination brings specific insight that is increasingly relevant to the future of Formula One."

Mercedes won eight consecutive constructors' world championships between 2014 and 2021. They are second in the standings with three rounds remaining. George Russell has won two races so far this year.

Krutz said: "Winning in racing and cybersecurity requires speed, precision, and innovation. Milliseconds matter. Execution counts. Data wins.

"Technology is reshaping competitive advantage and human capability everywhere, including motorsport. I'm excited to help the team securely accelerate forward."