LAS VEGAS -- Formula 1 rookie Oliver Bearman gave the sport's Las Vegas Grand Prix a scathing review after his first taste of it, saying it's the "least enjoyable" street circuit he has ever driven.

The Haas driver is one of the rookie drivers who experienced the circuit, which incorporates the city's famous Strip, for the first time during Thursday's two practice sessions.

He was shocked by how it was to actually drive on it in the cold evening conditions.

"This is the least enjoyable street track I've driven," Bearman told Sky Sports F1 after FP2.

"Normally they're really, really fun and great. This one is really, really low grip, which is not a great combination when you have the walls very close.

"It's incredibly high speed, which is dangerous. I mean the track itself is cool to be racing down the Strip in Las Vegas, but aside from that there's not much good stuff."

Light rain also made Thursday's running tricky for most drivers.

Speaking to F1's official channel, Bearman added: "Honestly, those first few laps I did in FP1 -- of course this is a new track for me -- I was shocked by how low the grip was. It's sketchy out there."

The second practice session on Thursday evening was delayed due to a loose drain cover, similar to the infamous incident which hampered the event's debut event in 2023 when one ripped apart the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz in the opening minutes of its first session.

Las Vegas' race is unique on the calendar as it is the only event where Formula 1 is the host and promoter, rather than a host which collects a fee from an independent race promoter for the event.

The sport has invested heavily into the event, which has included purpose-built facilities which make up the pit and paddock complex.