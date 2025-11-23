Max Verstappen narrowly edges Lando Norris at the first turn to take the lead at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. (0:30)

LAS VEGAS -- Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri could be disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix for skid wear issues on their cars.

The FIA stewards announced and investigated both cars Saturday in the hours after Max Verstappen beat Norris to victory. That result had moved Norris closer to a maiden championship, 30 points clear of Piastri and 42 clear of Verstappen.

Verstappen will be 24 points behind Norris if he is disqualified and level on points with Piastri.

Lando Norris finished second in the race to go 30 points clear at the top of the championship. Cristobal Herrera Ulashkevich / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

A statement from the FIA technical delegate read: "The skid wear of car numbers 81 and 04 was checked.

"The rearmost skid was measured on both cars according to the team's legality documents submission in accordance with TD039 M, item 1.2 b) i). The measured thickness was less than 9 mm on both cars, which is the minimum thickness required by TR Article 3.5.9 e).

"I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration."

If confirmed, a penalty will mean both cars are disqualified from the race.