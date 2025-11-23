Max Verstappen narrowly edges Lando Norris at the first turn to take the lead at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. (0:30)

LAS VEGAS -- Lewis Hamilton labelled 2025 his worst season in Formula 1 after finishing 10th from the back of the grid at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Hamilton's disappointing first season with Ferrari continued in Sin City, where the seven-time world champion qualified last on merit for the first time in his illustrious career.

The British driver managed to recover to 10th, enough for a single point, on Saturday evening, but was despondent about the performance when facing the media.

"Terrible," was Hamilton's assessment of his performance to Sky Sports F1. "It's been the worst season ever. No matter how much I try it keeps getting worse."

When asked what he was trying to turn things around, he said: "Trying everything, in and out of the car."

Lewis Hamilton is sixth in the championship with 149 points. His teammate is one place ahead with seven podiums. Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Statistically it is one of his worst -- he is currently sixth in the championship, although he finished seventh in his final year with Mercedes last season, but did claim two race wins in 2024.

This year looks set to be his third winless season in four years -- before that, he had scored at least one victory for 15 straight seasons stretching back to his rookie 2007 campaign.

Las Vegas Grand Prix top 10 Driver Team Times 1 - Max Verstappen* Red Bull 1:33.365 2 - Lando Norris McLaren +20.741 3 - George Russell Mercedes +23.546 4 - Oscar Piastri McLaren +27.650 5 - Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +30.488 6 - Charles Leclerc Ferrari +30.678 7 - Carlos Sainz Williams +34.924 8 - Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +45.257 9 - Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +51.134 10 - Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +59.369 *Fastest lap

Hamilton's move to Ferrari was the talking point of 2025's pre-season but the hype quickly fizzled out as driver and team failed to compete up front.

Hamilton claimed sprint pole and sprint victory in China at the start of the year but has not scored a pole position or been on the podium at a grand prix this year.

He memorably labelled himself "useless" after the Hungarian Grand Prix mid-way through the year and suggested Ferrari should change driver.

His deal with Ferrari is believed to run until at least the end of 2026, although Hamilton has recently suggested he has a contract which will run beyond that.